×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi to address 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat today When and where to watch

PM Modi to address 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat today: When and where to watch

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

PM Modi addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30

PM Modi to address 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat today: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.


"Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM for the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi said in a tweet.




PM Modi addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30.

Also Read: For timely justice, our judiciary is taking a lot of steps...: PM Modi

Emphasizing an eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation, PM Modi said that sensitivity towards the environment is inherent to Indian society.

Prime Minister said, "Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment."

Highlighting the country's strides in science and technology, the Prime Minister had said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.

"Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened," said PM Modi.

With the help of the satellite launch, PM said the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country.

When and where to watch?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' will air today at 11 am. 

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

(With inputs from ANI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india news narendra modi mann ki baat

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK