PM Modi to address 95th edition of Mann Ki Baat today: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM for the 95th episode of Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM for the 95th episode of #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/7qjhD7uYTN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

PM Modi addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30.

Emphasizing an eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation, PM Modi said that sensitivity towards the environment is inherent to Indian society.

Prime Minister said, "Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment."

Highlighting the country's strides in science and technology, the Prime Minister had said India is doing wonders in the solar and space sector.

"Our country is doing wonders in the solar sector as well as the space sector. India has placed 36 satellites in space simultaneously just a day before Diwali. With this launching, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kohima, in the whole country, digital connectivity will be further strengthened," said PM Modi.

With the help of the satellite launch, PM said the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country.

When and where to watch?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' will air today at 11 am.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

(With inputs from ANI)

