PM Modi will be flagging off five Vande Bharat Express trains between Rani Kamalapati – Indore, Rani Kamalapati – Jabalpur, Ranchi – Patna, Madgaon - Mumbai CSMT and Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru, the Western Railway said

Vande Bharat train. File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi to flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains on June 27, check details x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a fleet of India’s indigenously developed semi-high speed trains physically and virtually from Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) station on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Western Railway said in a statement on Sunday.

PM Modi will be flagging off five Vande Bharat Express trains between Rani Kamalapati – Indore, Rani Kamalapati – Jabalpur, Ranchi – Patna, Madgaon - Mumbai CSMT and Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru. Western Railway is all set to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express train between Rani Kamalapati and Indore. The inaugural run of Rani Kamalapati – Indore Vande Bharat Express between the two important cities of Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal and Indore, will transform the train travel experience for passengers forever, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi from Rani Kamalapati station at 10.30 hrs on June 27, 2023. For the inaugural run, the train will run as Train No. 02912 from Rani Kamalapati station and arrive Indore Jn at 14.18 hrs. Enroute the inaugural train will halt at Bhopal, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi and Ujjain. To make the journey a memorable one, during the inaugural run, Western Railway will give 'Souvenir Tickets' to travellers along with memorabilia such as caps and keychains. Drawing and Painting Competitions were organised for school children at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sehore. More than 200 children participated in the competition and lucky 50 students will get the golden opportunity to travel in the marvellous newly introduced Vande Bharat Express. Specially designed water bottles and caps will be distributed among them to cherish the memories of the day. From entertainment point of view, board game such as ludo has also been arranged to keep the children occupied.

The statement said that the train will offer world-class comfort and facilities to passengers. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort for passengers. Reclining seats, screens providing passenger information and infotainment, CCTV cameras, sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, Divyangjan-friendly amenities, etc. are few of the impressive facilities the train provides. Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. It is equipped with KAVACH - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System. This technology has been developed indigenously under Make in India initiative due to which its cost is very low. The train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30 per cent electricity with advanced regenerative braking system.

The Regular run of Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Superfast Express will commence from 28th June, 2023. This train will run 6 days a week and will not run on Sundays. Train No. 20911 Indore – Bhopal Vande Bharat Superfast Express will depart from Indore at 06.30 hrs and will reach Bhopal at 09.35 hrs. Similarly in return direction Train No. 20912 Bhopal – Indore Vande Bharat Superfast Express will leave Bhopal at 19.25 hrs and will arrive Indore at 22.30 hrs. Enroute the train will halt at Ujjain station in both directions. Booking for Train No 20911 will open on June 26, 2023 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.