In a major boost to the region's health infrastructure, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Darbhanga, worth more than Rs 1,260 crore

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Wednesday and inaugurate, lay foundation stones and dedicate multiple development projects worth around Rs 12,100 crore.

According to news agency PTI, PM Modi will also dedicate 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at railway stations across the country.

In a major boost to the region's health infrastructure, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Darbhanga, worth more than Rs 1,260 crore, around 10.45 am. The medical facility will have a super-specialty hospital and an AYUSH ( Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) block, a medical college, a nursing college, a night shelter and residential facilities, PTI said, quoting a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

AIIMS Darbhanga will provide tertiary healthcare facilities to the people of Bihar and its nearby regions, the statement added.

There will be a special focus on boosting connectivity in the region through new projects in both road and rail sectors, PTI reported.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple national highway projects worth around Rs 5,070 crore in Bihar, the statement from his office said.

PM Modi to dedicate railway Rs 1,740-crore projects

Among these will be the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E.

This corridor will provide an alternative route from Araria on the East-West Corridor (NH-27) to the neighbouring state of West Bengal at Galgalia.

PM Modi will also inaugurate two rail over bridges (ROBs) on NH-322 and NH-31, along with a major bridge on NH-110 at Bandhuganj that will connect Jehanabad to Biharsharif.

He will then lay the foundation stones of eight national highway projects, including the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders from Ramnagar to Rosera, Bihar-West Bengal border to the Manihari section of NH-131A, Hajipur to Bachhwara via Mahnar and Mohiuddin Nagar, and the Sarwan-Chakai section.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E, the Katoria, Lakhpura, Banka and Panjwara bypasses on NH-333A and a four-lane link road from NH-82 to NH-33.

PM Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stones of railway projects worth more than Rs 1,740 crore.

Among these will be the Sonenagar Bypass railway line from Chiralapothu to Bagha Bishunpur in Aurangabad district, which is a project worth more than Rs 220 crore.

He will also dedicate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,520 crore to the country. These include the gauge conversion of the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar rail section, the Darbhanga Bypass railway line that will ease out the railway traffic congestion at Darbhanga Junction, doubling of railway line projects that will facilitate better regional connectivity, among others.

PM Modi will then flag off train services in the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar section. The introduction of Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services in the section will facilitate easier access to jobs, education and healthcare facilities in nearby towns and cities.

Apart from these projects, PM Modi will also dedicate 18 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations across the country.

These kendras will ensure the availability of affordable medicines at railway stations for passengers, the statement from his office said.

It will also promote awareness and acceptance of generic medicines, thereby reducing the overall expenditure on healthcare, it said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of multiple initiatives in the petroleum and natural gas sector worth more than Rs 4,020 crore.

In line with the vision of bringing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and providing clean energy options to commercial and industrial sectors, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of a City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in five major districts of Bihar: Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Sitamarhi and Sheohar -- by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a bitumen-manufacturing unit of the Barauni refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited that will produce bitumen domestically, helping reduce the reliance on imported bitumen, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)