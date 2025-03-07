PM Modi to visit Mauritius next week to attend national day celebrations

A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged between the two sides during the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day state visit to Mauritius beginning March 11 to grace the island nation's national day celebrations as the chief guest.

A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged between the two sides during the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring bond between India and Mauritius and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors, it said.

A contingent of Indian defence forces will also participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy, it said.

Modi is travelling to Mauritius at the invitation of Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Mauritius on March 11 and 12 to attend the national day celebrations of Mauritius," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The national day celebrations of Mauritius will be on March 12.

Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

Jaiswal said Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.

"The prime minister will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community, and inaugurate the civil service college and the area health centre, both built with India's grant assistance," the MEA said in a statement.

A number of MoUs will be exchanged during the visit, it said.

"India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties. Further, Mauritius forms an important part of India's Vision SAGAR that is Security and growth for All in the Region," it said.

An Indian Navy ship will also travel to Mauritius on the occasion.

India has close and longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean.

A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island nation's population of 1.2 million.

Since 2005, India has been among the largest trading partners of Mauritius.

For the financial year 2022-2023, Indian exports to Mauritius was USD 462 million while Mauritian exports to India was USD 91.50 million.

The total trade volume was USD 554 million.

Trade has grown by 132 per cent in the last 17 years, from USD 206 million in 2005-06 to USD 554 million in 2022-23, according to official data.

