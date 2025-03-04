World looking at India as trusted partner: Modi

The prime minister asked the Indian industry to take “big steps” for taking advantage of global opportunities, while addressing a post-Budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian industry to take “big steps” for taking advantage of global opportunities at a time when the world is looking at India as a trusted partner, which can produce quality goods.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on Regulatory, Investment and Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Modi also said that amid supply-chain disruptions caused by economic uncertainties globally, the world today needs a trusted partner which can produce high-quality products. “Our country is capable of doing this, all of you (industry) are capable, this is a great opportunity for us. I want that our industry should not look at these expectations of the world as a mere spectator. We cannot remain spectators, you will have to look for your role in this, you will have to seek opportunities for yourself,” Modi told the industry players.

The PM said the government is working together with the industry for the last 10 years and has shown its commitment for undertaking reforms, financial discipline, transparency and inclusive growth. “Today, India is a growth engine for the global economy. India has proved its resilience even in difficult times... Today every country wants to strengthen its economic partnership with India. Our manufacturing sector should take advantage of this partnership,” the prime minister said.

Timely credit to MSMEs

PM Modi said there is a need to develop new modes of credit delivery to ensure access of timely and low-cost funds to over six crore MSMEs across the country. Addressing a post-Budget webinar for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the PM said five lakh first-time women, SC & ST entrepreneurs will be provided loans of up to Rs 2 crore.

“We need to develop new modes for credit delivery, ensuring MSMEs have access to low-cost and timely credit. 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs will be provided loans of up to R2 crore,” said the Prime Minister. He stressed that the MSMEs need not only credit, but also guidance and suggested that industries should establish mentorship programmes to support them.

India willing to host WCEF in 2026: Env min

India is willing to host the 2026 edition of the World Circular Economy Forum and is seeking stronger collaboration with Asia-Pacific countries on the circular economy, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday. Addressing the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific in Jaipur, he said the circular economy could drive one of the biggest business transformations since the Industrial Revolution 250 years ago. “Every year, the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) is organised and, in this year, 2025, it is being organised in Sao Paulo, Brazil. India has expressed a willingness to host the WCEF- 2026. Looking ahead to 2030 and beyond, this forum should drive real change,” the minister said. The WCEF is a global initiative by Finland and Sitra, the Finnish Innovation Fund.

