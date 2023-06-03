PM Modi to visit Odisha train accident site today, meet injured in Cuttack hospital

PM Modi had also convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the site of the train accident in Odisha and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.

Sources told news agency ANI that PM Modi will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then go to the hospital in Cuttack.

PM Modi had also convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident.

Home Minister Amit Shah and senior government officials attended the meeting as Modi took stock of the situation.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 900 people are injured.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

More than 300 NDRF rescuers armed with big metal cutters, canine squads and other heavy-lift equipment are working at the train accident site in Odisha and are expected to wind up the search operation by Saturday evening, Director General of the force Atul Karwal told PTI on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi had on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the ex-gratia amount will be allotted from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the dead.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)