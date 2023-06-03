Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC results 2023 declared: Post-pandemic class struggles
Mumbai: City’s water woes to last for at least next three years
Mumbai: Transport department to buy 187 interceptor vehicles
Mumbai: Will never return to JJ hospital after such humiliation, says Dr TP Lahane
Mumbai: Fake customs official swindles bizman of Rs 26 lakh
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha train tragedy State govt declares a days mourning no state celebrations today

Odisha train tragedy: State govt declares a day's mourning, no state celebrations today

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)
ANI |

Top

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he has ordered a high-level probe into the Odisha train tragedy on Friday night

Odisha train tragedy: State govt declares a day's mourning, no state celebrations today

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik takes stock of the situation during a meeting in Bhubaneswar after the Coromandel Express derailed in Balasore, in which at least 179 passengers were injured and 50 others were feared dead, Friday evening, June 2, 2023. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Odisha train tragedy: State govt declares a day's mourning, no state celebrations today
x
00:00

The Odisha government declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the horrific train derailment in Balasore, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers and left another 900 injured on Friday evening.


Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day's mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held on the day.


The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department.


Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the accident site on Saturday, adding that she has sent officials from Kharagpur to engage in the ongoing relief operations at the scene of the horrific accident.

"...we are shocked...Our CM (Mamata Banerjee) might come here tomorrow ...she has sent our officials... doctors, and a trauma ambulance from Kharagpur," Sen said.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

odisha naveen patnaik indian railways national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK