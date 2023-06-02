The Odisha train accident resulted after coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah train derailed at Bahanagabazar and collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, causing its coaches to overturn. The goods train was also involved as the derailed coaches hit its wagons

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and ambulances are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations to assist the injured. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Odisha train accident: In 10 points, here's what we know so far about the tragedy x 00:00

A devastating triple train crash in Odisha has resulted in the tragic loss of 50 lives and left over 350 people injured. The collision involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Rescue operations are underway as authorities and emergency services work tirelessly to save lives and provide assistance.

Here are ten key points:

ADVERTISEMENT

Triple Train Crash: A collision between the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train has resulted in a major train accident in Odisha.

Derailment and Collision: Coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah train derailed at Bahanagabazar and collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, causing its coaches to overturn. The goods train was also involved as the derailed coaches hit its wagons.

Casualties and Injuries: At least 50 people have lost their lives, and over 350 individuals have been injured in the horrific accident.

Rescue Efforts: Rescue operations are underway, with local residents assisting emergency services in rescuing people trapped under the derailed coaches. However, the operation is being hindered by darkness.

Medical Assistance: The injured have been admitted to various hospitals across the district. All private and government hospitals in nearby districts, including Bhubaneswar, have been put on alert to handle the influx of patients.

Government Response: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced his visit to the accident site and mobilized rescue teams, including NDRF, state government teams, and the Airforce. Ex-gratia compensation has also been announced for the deceased and the injured.

Chief Minister's Actions: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the situation and will be visiting the accident site early Saturday to assess the damage and offer support.

Prime Minister's Concern: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed distress over the accident and spoke with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to gather information. He assured all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy.

Disaster Response: The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and ambulances are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations to assist the injured.

Helplines and Support: Helplines have been set up by the Odisha government and railway authorities to provide information and assistance. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Odisha government and railway officials.

(With inputs from PTI)