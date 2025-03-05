As per his office, at around 9:30 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand tomorrow; to offer prayers to Maa Ganga in Mukhwa x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on March 6, according to an official statement from the PM's Office.

As per his office, at around 9:30 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa.

At around 10:40 AM, he will flag off a trek and bike rally and also address the gathering at a public function in Harsil, the PMO added.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The programme is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, tourism businesses, among others, the statement added.

