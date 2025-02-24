PM Modi said the World Bank has expressed confidence that India will continue to be the world's fastest growing economy in the coming years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article World is optimistic about India: PM Modi at MP Investors Summit x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said with a strong talent pool and thriving industries, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a preferred business destination and that this is the time, and right time, to invest in the state, reported news agency PTI.

He was speaking after inaugurating the mega 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, located near the picturesque Upper Lake in Bhopal, to showcase the state's infinite possibilities for investors and industrialists.

Emphasising the confidence of global investors in India's economic trajectory, he stated, "The world is optimistic about India."

PM Modi said the World Bank has expressed confidence that India will continue to be the world's fastest growing economy in the coming years, reported PTI.

The World Bank recently said in its Global Economic Prospects report that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for next two years.

PM Modi also said the Deregulation Commission will help create investment-friendly regulatory ecosystem in the states, reported PTI.

India is emerging as the top supply chain for global aerospace firms, he said, adding that textile, tourism and technology sectors will generate crores of jobs in the years to come.

The PM also unveiled 18 new policies of the Madhya Pradesh government, aimed at attracting major investment in the BJP-ruled state.

"With a strong talent pool and thriving industries, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a preferred business destination," PM Modi said, reported PTI.

"This is the time, and right time, to invest in the state," the prime minister said.

"The speed of development in Madhya Pradesh has doubled after the formation of the 'double engine' government in the state," he said, reported PTI.

PM Modi further said Madhya Pradesh is among the leading states in India's electric vehicles revolution.

There are several opportunities in the health and wellness sector in the country, he said, adding, "The world is liking the 'heal in India' mantra".

PM Modi said in the past two decades, MP has seen a lot of transformations.

There were issues pertaining to electricity and water, and law and order was even worse. In such a scenario, industrial development was difficult, he noted.

But in the past 20 years, with the help of the people, the BJP state government focused on governance. Two decades ago, people used to stay away from investing here (in MP), and now it is among the top states in the country for investment, PM Modi said, reported PTI.

He said that a few days ago, a UN organisation on climate change called India a "solar power superpower".

"This organisation also said that while many countries only talk, India shows results," PM Modi added, reported PTI.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said with the organisation of the Global Investors Summit, Madhya Pradesh will make its identity as a major global investment destination.

Yadav said his government is committed to double the state's economy in the next five years, as part of the country's commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Madhya Pradesh has decided to observe 2025 as a year of industries and employment, as part of its commitment towards making India a developed nation, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)