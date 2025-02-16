Breaking News
Site blocked over cartoon criticising PM Modi

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

The magazine said in a social media post that there have been numerous reports stating that the Vikatan website has been blocked by the central government

Site blocked over cartoon criticising PM Modi

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

After BJP’s complaint to the Centre against a Tamil digital magazine alleging it published a cartoon showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an offensive manner, the magazine said its portal is inaccessible to its readers and Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties condemned the “blocking” of the website.


The magazine said in a social media post that there have been numerous reports stating that the Vikatan website has been blocked by the central government.


