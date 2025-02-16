The magazine said in a social media post that there have been numerous reports stating that the Vikatan website has been blocked by the central government

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Site blocked over cartoon criticising PM Modi x 00:00

After BJP’s complaint to the Centre against a Tamil digital magazine alleging it published a cartoon showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an offensive manner, the magazine said its portal is inaccessible to its readers and Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties condemned the “blocking” of the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magazine said in a social media post that there have been numerous reports stating that the Vikatan website has been blocked by the central government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever