He was addressing people after inaugurating the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre and Cancer Hospital at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh

Pic/X

Listen to this article PM Modi links Maha Kumbh with unity, slams those mocking India's religious traditions x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre and Cancer Hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, PM Modi hailed the ongoing religious event in Prayagraj as the "Maha Kumbh of Unity". The Kumbh is taking place after 144 years owing to a rare celestial alignment.

PM Modi also criticised those who mock the country's religious and cultural traditions. "These days we see that there is a class of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, and are engaged in dividing people...and many times, foreign powers too are seen trying to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people," he said, adding that those who hate the Hindu faith have existed throughout history and that these divisive forces continue to undermine the country’s unity.

Referring to the remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had recently called the event the "Mrityu Kumbh", PM Modi said, "People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda."

He also praised the efforts of sanitation workers, police personnel, doctors, and volunteers at the Maha Kumbh and highlighted that their involvement is making the event a success. "In this great Kumbh of unity, thousands of doctors and volunteers are engaged voluntarily with dedication and the spirit of service," he said and lauded the contributions of ophthalmologists serving the people at the fair.

Referring to the efforts made by his government in fighting cancer, PM Modi said in this year's budget, many announcements have been made to fight the disease and it has been decided that cancer medicines will be made cheaper.

"Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. Now, he has taken another resolution in the interest of society and humanity. This is the plan to build this cancer institute. That means now, here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food and healthy life...," PM Modi said in his address.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)