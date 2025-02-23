Indian Railways operates 14,000 trains to facilitate pilgrims for Maha Kumbh Mela

Nearly half of the trains started from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11 per cent from Delhi, 10 per cent from Bihar, and 3-6 per cent from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Indian Railways has played a major role in transporting millions of pilgrims to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, operating over 14,000 trains to ensure smooth and efficient travel for devotees from across the country, according to the statement.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, saw 3.6 crore devotees using railway services in the Kumbh area. About 92 per cent of trains were mail, express, superfast, passenger, and MEMU services, with 472 Rajdhani and 282 Vande Bharat trains also running.

Nearly half of the trains started from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11 per cent from Delhi, 10 per cent from Bihar, and 3-6 per cent from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

In total, an estimated 12 to 15 crore devotees travelled by train over the course of one and a half months. To handle the influx, Indian Railways operated additional trains and effectively managed traffic to prevent congestion, according to the statement.

Since the beginning of Maha Kumbh, 13,667 trains arrived at Prayagraj and nearby stations. Of these, 3,468 special trains originated from the Kumbh area, 2,008 came from other places, and 8,211 were regular services. Prayagraj Junction alone handled 5,332 trains, providing significant relief to travellers.

Among the nine stations serving Prayagraj, the Prayagraj Junction alone handled 5,332 trains, providing significant relief to travellers. Other major stations facilitating pilgrims included Subedarganj (4,313), Naini (2,017), Cheoki (1,993), Prayag Junction (1,326), Jhusi (1,207), Phaphamau (1,010), Prayagraj-Rambagh (764), and Prayagraj-Sangam (515).

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number of trains (6,436), followed by Delhi (1,343), Bihar (1,197), Maharashtra (740), West Bengal (560), Madhya Pradesh (400), Gujarat (310), Rajasthan (250), and Assam (180).

Meanwhile, According to the Indian Railway, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Railway Board War Room and took detailed information about various trains being run from Prayagraj and directed the Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board, Satish Kumar, to take all necessary measures for the convenience of the passengers.

