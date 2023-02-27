Breaking News
PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers

Updated on: 27 February,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

The counting of votes in the two states besides Tripura is scheduled on March 2

PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers.
Assembly polls are being held in the two northeast states on Monday.


Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today."



Also read: Voting for Assembly election in Meghalaya begins


The counting of votes in the two states besides Tripura is scheduled on March 2. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

