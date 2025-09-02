At the SCO Summit in China, PM Modi condemned double standards on terrorism, calling the Pahalgam attack an assault on humanity. He highlighted India’s vision for Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity, proposed a Civilisational Dialogue Forum, and stressed Global South development. Modi also met Putin.

Modi, addressing the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, said fighting terrorism is the “duty towards humanity”. “We must state it clearly and in one voice: double standards on terrorism are unacceptable. Together, we must oppose terrorism in every form and manifestation. This is our responsibility towards humanity,” he said.

The Pahalgam terror attack was not only an assault on India’s conscience, but was also an open challenge to every nation that believes in humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, strongly pitching for shunning “double standards” in combating terrorism.

Modi said India has been bearing the grave scars of ruthless terrorism for the last several decades and expressed his “deep gratitude” to all the friendly nations that stood by India during this moment of grief. Modi said terrorism is not only a threat to the security of individual nations, but a shared challenge to all of humanity.

The PM , elaborating on India’s vision and policy towards the grouping, floated an acronym for SCO. “S for Security, C for Connectivity and O for Opportunity,” he explained.

Global South development

The prime minister also underlined the importance of connectivity for regional growth and development. “We believe that every effort towards connectivity must uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is also enshrined in the core principles of the SCO Charter,” he said.

“Connectivity, that by-passes sovereignty, ultimately loses both trust and meaning,” he added. The comments are seen as an indirect reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). India has been opposing it as a part of the project goes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The prime minister also proposed the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum under the SCO.

“Such a platform will allow us to share the richness of our ancient civilisations, art, literature, and traditions on a global stage,” he said. The prime minister also emphasised ensuring the development of the Global South. Keeping aspirations of the Global South confined in outdated frameworks is a grave injustice to future generations, he said.

Modi concludes China visit

PM Modi on Monday concluded a “productive” visit to China. The prime minister, who was here on the final leg of his two-nation visit, said in a social media post that he emphasised India’s stand on “key global issues” here. “Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues,” Modi said in an X post.

The prime minister added that he was thankful to President Xi, the Chinese government and the country’s people for the “successful organisation” of the summit. Modi’s visit to China came after a gap of seven years.

PM Modi meets President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity’s call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible. “We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward constructively,” Modi said.

The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said. Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader. The PM was offered a lift by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his AURUS limousine to reach the venue of their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

Modi and Putin also deliberated on bilateral cooperation in sectors such as economic, financial, and energy and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas, Putin is set to travel to India in December.

