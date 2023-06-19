PM Modi US visit: Prime minister will visit the US from June 21-23 and Egypt from June 24-25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi US visit: Defence industrial cooperation roadmap to be key outcome, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra x 00:00

A roadmap for defence industrial cooperation is expected to be the key outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States beginning June 21, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, he said all aspects of defence co-production and co-development will be part of the discussions between Modi and US President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One of the key components which will be prominently showcased will be bilateral defence cooperation," he said.

"The second key component has been strong trade and investment partnership. Third is the technology component which interfaces with many other domains - telecom, space, manufacturing and investment," Kwatra said.

The prime minister will visit the US from June 21-23 and Egypt from June 24-25, he said.

Modi's visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.

From New York, he will travel to Washington where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of Modi the same evening.

The prime minister will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, according to the MEA. On June 23, he will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken.

In addition to the official engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

In Egypt, the prime minister will visit the al-Hakimi mosque, which was renovated and restored by the Bohra community.

The prime minister's visit to Egypt is at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year.

This will be Modi's first visit to Egypt as prime minister.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.