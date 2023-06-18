Breaking News
Mumbai: Four injured in bus accident in Sion
Expelled from Congress, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh rejoins BJP
PM Modi going on US instead of resolving crisis in violence-hit Manipur: Uddhav
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 40
25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur dies in hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Modi govt brought smiles to faces of poor Anurag Thakur

Modi govt brought smiles to faces of poor: Anurag Thakur

Updated on: 18 June,2023 09:52 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Addressing a rally in Palghar, Anurag Thakur said the prime minister has brought smiles to the faces of the poor with his corruption-free governance

Modi govt brought smiles to faces of poor: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur. File Pic

Listen to this article
Modi govt brought smiles to faces of poor: Anurag Thakur
x
00:00

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is a sensitive regime which did immense good for the welfare of the poor in the last nine years.


Addressing a rally in neighbouring Palghar, Thakur said the prime minister has brought smiles to the faces of the poor with his corruption-free governance.


"The Narendra Modi government is a sensitive regime which did immense good for the welfare of the poor in the last nine years," he said.


The Information and Broadcasting minister listened to the 102nd episode of 'Mann ki Baat' at Nalasopara and interacted with social media influencers and residents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding rallies across the country to mark nine years of the Modi government in power.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
anurag thakur PM Modi narendra modi India news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK