PM Modi inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore. He also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah

PM Modi addresses a public meeting in Bihar's Siwan. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 5,900 crore in Bihar's Siwan x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 28 development projects worth more than Rs 5,900 crore in Siwan district in Bihar.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project, built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route.

According to a PMO release, in a major boost to connectivity in North Bihar, Prime Minister also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Patliputra and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other leaders were also present during PM Modi's Bihar visit.

Furthering the vision of "Make in India - Make for the World," PM Modi also flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory. They are equipped with high-horsepower engines, advanced AC propulsion system, microprocessor-based control systems, ergonomic cab designs and incorporate technologies like regenerative braking.

It said that in line with his commitment to conservation and rejuvenation of river Ganga, Prime Minister inaugurated six Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) under the Namami Gange project worth over Rs 1800 crore catering to the needs of people in the region.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for water supply, sanitation and STPs worth over Rs 3000 crore in various towns across Bihar aiming to provide clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of these towns.

PM also laid the foundation stone for 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity in Bihar.

Standalone BESS are being installed at 15 grid substations of the state including Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Siwan among others.

The capacity of the battery to be installed in each sub-station is between 20 to 80 MWh.

It will save the distribution companies from buying electricity at expensive rates by feeding the already stored electricity back to the grid directly benefiting the consumers.

Prime Minister also released the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries of PMAY U in Bihar.

He handed over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY U.