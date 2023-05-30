Breaking News
PM Narendra Modi, other ministers greet people on Goa Statehood Day

Updated on: 30 May,2023 11:57 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PM Modi described Goa as an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy which continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers greeted the people of Goa on the statehood day.


PM Modi described Goa as an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy which continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit.


He tweeted, "Best wishes on Goa Statehood Day! Goa, an exquisite blend of serenity and vibrancy, continues to inspire with its unique culture and enduring spirit. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Goans and hope they continue to strengthen India’s development trajectory."


A former Portuguese colony, Goa became a part of India in 1961 and was made a Union Territory, which also included Daman and Diu.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, tweeted, "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Goa, the land of natural beauty and abundance, blessed with a vibrant culture. I pray for the state’s continuous growth and prosperity in the coming years and good health for its citizens."

Goa became a full-fledged state on this day in 1987. It is India's smallest state by area and is a favourite tourist destination.

Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan also extended his wishes by tweeting, "Warm greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day. May the beautiful state continue to scale new heights of progress and prosperity in the years to come."

Congress party also wished the people of Goa on Twitter, " Daman and Diu, an important part of India, was once administered as a part of Goa. Since 1987, it has been a separate union territory. A coastal town on the Arabian Sea, famous for unpolluted blue waters and golden sand, is now engraved as a strategic and attractive destination."

