PM solidifies seat in new Parliament

Updated on: 28 May,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The new building with state-of-the-art technology will be inaugurated after a havan, and also a multi-regional prayer

PM solidifies seat in new Parliament

PM Narendra Modi receives Sengol from an Adheenam. Pics/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams at his residence and took their blessings a day before he inaugurates the new Parliament building. The Adheenams, who arrived from Tamil Nadu on Saturday, met Modi at his residence and handed him a special gifts including “Sengols” amid chanting of mantras.



Modi will on inaugurate the new Parliament building today, equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The ceremony will begin with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by Modi. The Sengol will placed near the chair of Lok Sabha Speaker in the House chamber.


To mark the event, the government will issue a commemorative R75 coin. One side of the coin will bear the image of Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre and the other side of the coin shall bear the image of Parliament Complex. This comes amid a boycott by several Opposition parties, which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should have done the honours, and won’t be attending.

862 cr
Cost of construction

4th
Largest parliament in the world

narendra modi national news new delhi PM Modi

