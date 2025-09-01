Breaking News
8,984 Ganpati idols immersed in Thane on Day 5 of Ganesh Chaturthi
Jarange’s Maratha quota stir disrupted Mumbai; streets must clear by Sept 2: HC
Maratha morcha | Don’t disrupt daily life of Mumbaikars during protests: HC
Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of the Maratha reservation campaign
Maratha quota protest: Protesters crowd CSMT, disrupt traffic in south Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Police and BJP workers clash in Ranchi over protest against derogatory against PM Modi

Police and BJP workers clash in Ranchi over protest against derogatory against PM Modi

Updated on: 01 September,2025 08:02 PM IST  |  Ranchi
ANI |

Top

Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time

Police and BJP workers clash in Ranchi over protest against derogatory against PM Modi

"The situation is under control now. There was some altercation, but now everything is under control," an official stated. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Police and BJP workers clash in Ranchi over protest against derogatory against PM Modi
x
00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who were protesting against the derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi and his mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar last week, clashed with the police personnel in Ranchi on Monday.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who were protesting against the derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi and his mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar last week, clashed with the police personnel in Ranchi on Monday.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time.



"The situation is under control now. There was some altercation, but now everything is under control," he told ANI.


A political row has erupted over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga, with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The arrest followed the circulation of an alleged video on the internet showing the accused directing abusive slurs at PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.

The 16-day yatra, taken out by Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged case of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), concludes in Patna today.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi are also set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra on its concluding day in Patna.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

BJP congress PM Modi Protest jharkhand news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK