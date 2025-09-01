Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time

"The situation is under control now. There was some altercation, but now everything is under control," an official stated. Representational Pic

Police and BJP workers clash in Ranchi over protest against derogatory against PM Modi

Police and BJP workers clash in Ranchi over protest against derogatory against PM Modi

Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who were protesting against the derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi and his mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar last week, clashed with the police personnel in Ranchi on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who were protesting against the derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi and his mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar last week, clashed with the police personnel in Ranchi on Monday.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi said that there was an altercation between BJP workers and police, but the situation is under control at the present time.

"The situation is under control now. There was some altercation, but now everything is under control," he told ANI.

A political row has erupted over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga, with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The arrest followed the circulation of an alleged video on the internet showing the accused directing abusive slurs at PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.

The 16-day yatra, taken out by Rahul Gandhi to highlight the alleged case of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the alleged irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), concludes in Patna today.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi are also set to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Voter Adhikar Yatra on its concluding day in Patna.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever