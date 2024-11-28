Police car crashes into New Zealand prime minister's limousine, no injuries reported

Breaking News
Police car crashes into New Zealand prime ministers limousine no injuries reported

Updated on: 28 November,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Wellington
AP |

Top

The minor crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the main road to the airport in Wellington, New Zealand's capital, where the parliament is located

Representation pic

A police car collided with the rear of an official limousine transporting New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis in Wellington, officials said on Thursday.


The minor crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the main road to the airport in Wellington, New Zealand's capital, where the parliament is located. No one was injured in the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the collision.


The Department of Internal Affairs ' the agency that manages official vehicles ' says the rear of the limousine was damaged. Luxon told reporters in Auckland on Thursday that the crash was a "bit of a shock" but he was "fine". The prime minister said he did not know if the car would be written off.


