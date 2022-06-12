Police of 4-5 states working together on Moose Wala murder case: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil

The Delhi Police recently said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder and that they had identified six shooters allegedly involved in the killing of Moose Wala

Dilip Walse Patil. File Pic

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday police teams from four-five states were working together on the case of murder of popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last month and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also keeping an eye on it.

The Delhi Police recently said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder and that they had identified six shooters allegedly involved in the killing of Moose Wala. The singer's death was an organised and brazen killing, the Delhi police had said.

Investigators had also revealed that Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, arrested by Pune rural police in Maharashtra recently, knew that Moose Wala was going to be murdered, and was in touch with gangster Vikram Brar a week before the killing.

Kamble is an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is said to be behind Moose Wala's murder.

Brar is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the Delhi Police's custody.

On Sunday, when reporters here asked Walse Patil about the latest update in the Moose Wala murder case, the minister said police teams from four to five states were working together on the case.

"However, I can't publicly comment on the ongoing inquiry because it is a sensitive issue. The Maharashtra Police and the state ATS are keeping a watch on it," the minister said.

Asked about protests by Muslim community members in parts of Maharashtra on Friday over the alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal, the minister said the protests were help in a peaceful manner.

"No untoward incident took place anywhere in the state. Police took relevant action where rules were broken, but such numbers were very less," he said.

Notably, an affiliate of terror outfit Al-Qaeda recently issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in some Indian cities and states to avenge the insult to the Prophet.

Asked if the police department will review the security of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur in the wake of such threats, Walse Patil said he will conduct a review on this with police officials here on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.