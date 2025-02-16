Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Police will act if anything criminal found in actor Rahul Solapurkars statement CM Fadnavis

Police will act if anything criminal found in actor Rahul Solapurkar's statement: CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 16 February,2025 01:40 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

Solapurkar stated in a podcast recently that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha warrior king, escaped from Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials, and not by concealing himself in a basket of sweets as per the popular account

Police will act if anything criminal found in actor Rahul Solapurkar's statement: CM Fadnavis

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Police will act if anything criminal found in actor Rahul Solapurkar's statement: CM Fadnavis
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the police will take action if they found anything incriminating in Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar's controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 1666 escape from Agra Fort.


Pune Police have received an application seeking to lodge a complaint against Solapurkar.


"The police's stand is important in such cases, than that of the government. If there is any (incriminating) element, the police will take appropriate action, and if there isn't, police won't (take action)," CM Fadnavis told reporters in Pune.


CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, was replying to a question about reports that the police have not found any substance in the complaint. There has been no official statement from police so far on the issue.

Solapurkar stated in a podcast recently that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha warrior king, escaped from Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials, and not by concealing himself in a basket of sweets as per the popular account.

Some organisations in the state took offence at the word "bribe", deeming it as insulting and sought action against the actor. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune devendra fadnavis maharashtra national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK