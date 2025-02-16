Solapurkar stated in a podcast recently that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha warrior king, escaped from Agra Fort by bribing Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's officials, and not by concealing himself in a basket of sweets as per the popular account

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the police will take action if they found anything incriminating in Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar's controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 1666 escape from Agra Fort.

Pune Police have received an application seeking to lodge a complaint against Solapurkar.

"The police's stand is important in such cases, than that of the government. If there is any (incriminating) element, the police will take appropriate action, and if there isn't, police won't (take action)," CM Fadnavis told reporters in Pune.

CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, was replying to a question about reports that the police have not found any substance in the complaint. There has been no official statement from police so far on the issue.

Some organisations in the state took offence at the word "bribe", deeming it as insulting and sought action against the actor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.