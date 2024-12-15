The BJP has also joined the row along with the Left party and Sunni factions of Islam by alleging that the workout programme was “mysterious”.

V Muraleedharan

Listen to this article Political row erupts over exercise regimen in Kerala over alleged PFI links x 00:00

A physical exercise routine that claims to be combining various disciplines including Yoga has triggered a political row in Kerala, bringing archrivals CPM and BJP on the same platform, with some Muslim organisations also going up in arms against the workout plan titled Multi-Exercise Combination (MEC) 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling CPM and some Muslim organisations are alleging the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Jama'at-e-Islami in promoting the workout plan, MEC 7 which has gained popularity in North Kerala. The BJP has also joined the row along with the Left party and Sunni factions of Islam by alleging that the workout programme was “mysterious”.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan alleged there are sufficient reasons to believe that the PFI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and National Development Front (NDF) are behind the programme. “Hence, the state should remain vigilant,” he warned. Those behind MEC 7 dismissed any charges against the initiative, saying its members come from different religious backgrounds.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever