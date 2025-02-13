Meanwhile, state forest minister Th. Biswajit left for Guwahati on Wednesday evening, and no official reason has been cited for his visit to the neighbouring state

Four days following N Biren Singh's resignation as Manipur chief minister, the political scenario in the state remains uncertain with the ruling BJP yet to decide on a new leader, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, state forest minister Th. Biswajit left for Guwahati on Wednesday evening, and no official reason has been cited for his visit to the neighbouring state.

Despite several rounds of discussions between BJP's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators, the standoff continues with some MPs suggesting the Centre take the final call, PTI reported.

Patra met Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla twice in the past two days. On Tuesday, Patra along with state party president A Sharda Devi, held talks with Bhalla, and on Wednesday, he met the governor again.

According to PTI, Patra also held a meeting with BJP MLAs, including state consumer affairs minister L Susindro and MLA Karam Shyam, to discuss the ongoing situation.

Speaking to reporters, Shyam said that there was no constitutional crisis following Singh's decision to resign and the ongoing issues would be resolved by the Centre with the help of legislators.

While responding to a question on the expiry of the maximum six-month interval between two consecutive sessions of the state assembly, Shyam said, "Let's see what happens", PTI reported.

When asked if the name of the new chief minister would be announced, Shyam laughed and declined to comment.

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar, meanwhile, raised questions over the purpose of Patra's visit to the state and asked if he intended to resolve the leadership crisis, PTI reported.

The Congress legislator claimed that Patra should have taken the lead in appointing a new CM by discussing it with the BJP MLAs.

"His visit is to ensure that there is no assembly session and the issues of the state remain sidelined. So far, he has not made any comment either," the former Speaker added, PTI cited.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis, PTI reported.

If this situation continues, the state is likely to be under President's rule, they said.

As per PTI, the Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void.

The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.



(With inputs from PTI)