Poonch attack: Experts call for strengthening security protocols along Line of Control

Updated on: 28 December,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Muhammad Raafi | rafi.mohammad@mid-day.com

Poonch attack: The year has witnessed a significant escalation in violence, with 59 casualties, including 24 security personnel and 28 militants

Key Highlights

  1. The year has witnessed a significant escalation in violence, with 59 casualties
  2. Retired Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh acknowledged the challenging terrain
  3. General Singh advised a revisit to basic jungle warfare training

The recent surge in militancy incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region has prompted security and defense experts to emphasise the immediate need for reinforcing the security apparatus and intelligence network in the troubled area.

