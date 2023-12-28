Poonch attack: Experts call for strengthening security protocols along Line of Control

Poonch attack: The year has witnessed a significant escalation in violence, with 59 casualties, including 24 security personnel and 28 militants
Key Highlights
- The year has witnessed a significant escalation in violence, with 59 casualties
- Retired Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh acknowledged the challenging terrain
- General Singh advised a revisit to basic jungle warfare training
The recent surge in militancy incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region has prompted security and defense experts to emphasise the immediate need for reinforcing the security apparatus and intelligence network in the troubled area.