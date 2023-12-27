Poonch attack: Fresh searches launched along IB, LoC; Internet services remain suspended

Indian Army has launched fresh searches along the border with Pakistan in Samba and Line o Control in Poonch even as cordon and search operations continued for the seventh straight day on Wednesday

Security forces have launched fresh searches along the border with Pakistan in Samba and Line of Control in Poonch even as cordon and search operations continued for the seventh straight day on Wednesday.

The operations are being conducted to track the militants involved in last week's Poonch attack that killed four soldiers. The Poonch attack occurred in Dera ki Gali in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has flown to Rajouri to visit ground zero on Wednesday along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief Manoj Pande to review the security situation following the terror attack.

"Security forces are continuing the cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists involved in the ambush on Army vehicles," a senior official told newswire PTI.

The operation includes sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment and aerial mechanisms. Additional forces have been deployed to plug seven infiltration routes amid area domination operations in the area.

Mobile internet services are suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fifth day in a row.

Security forces and special operation groups have launched search operations at three places along the International Border (IB) in Samba district since this morning, officials said. They said that this has been done as a precautionary measure due to the intense fog along the borderline, they said.

Security forces have also launched fresh search operations along the Line of Control in Kirni sector in Poonch following reports of suspicious movement in the area, they said. The operations are going on, they said.

Officials said the defence minister will meet the families of three civilians who were killed after being arrested by the army following the Poonch attack. Singh will also meet a delegation of selected people, they said.

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the Poonch attack at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz were found dead on Friday sparking outrage.

The defence minister's visit follows Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande's visit to ground zero in Poonch on Monday where he reviewed the anti-terrorist operation under way in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district's Thanamandi forest belt.

General Pande asked security personnel to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges. (With inputs from agencies)