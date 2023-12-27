Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assesses security situation in Jammu following Poonch attack

In the wake of a brutal attack on army vehicles in Jammu’s Poonch district, that left five soldiers dead, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, arrived in Jammu to conduct a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region

In the wake of a brutal attack on army vehicles in Jammu’s Poonch district, that left five soldiers dead, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, arrived in Jammu to conduct a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region.

The assailants, heavily armed, ambushed two Army vehicles near Thanamandi in the Rajouri sector last Thursday. The Poonch attack also left three soldiers injured.

In response to the escalating threats faced by its troops, the Indian Army is strategically mobilizing to reinforce its presence in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, newswire ANI reported.

Sources told the wire agency that an additional brigade-size formation had been deployed to the area a few months ago, and plans are underway to introduce another brigade, along with supporting units, to fortify counter-terrorist operations.

The primary objective is to fortify the counter-terrorist grid, instill confidence among the local population, and curb the nefarious activities of Pakistani terrorists in the region, the report said.

Anticipating the Defence Minister's visit, security in Jammu has been significantly heightened. Meanwhile, local police are intensifying their intelligence network to preempt any potential threats.

Simultaneously, following the Poonch attack, a Staff Court of Inquiry has been initiated against the 13-Sector Rashtriya Rifles Commander, a Brigadier, for lapses in operations that have resulted in the loss of numerous army personnel.

The Court of Inquiry, headed by a Major General-rank officer, is also tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings of three civilians who were apprehended by 48 RR troops immediately following the Poonch attack.

Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande has visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector to assess the ground realities. During his visit, he received briefings from top commanders, gaining insights into ongoing operations and strategic measures to effectively target terrorists in the coming days.

Pande is expected to revisit the sector alongside senior defence ministry functionaries later this week.

Sources suggest a disturbing motive behind the recent surge in terrorist activities, indicating that the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agencies may be orchestrating these attacks to reignite terrorism in the Poonch-Rajouri sector.

The purported goal is to exert pressure on the Indian Army to reduce its troop presence along the northern border with China, where a protracted military standoff has persisted for the past three years, the report claimed. (With inputs from agencies)