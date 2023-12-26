Poonch civilian killings: Shunting out army officers will not solve the problem, emphasizes Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Tuesday expressed skepticism that replacing army officers would resolve the issue surrounding the civilian deaths in Poonch

Abdullah emphasized the need for an investigation to determine why innocent people faced fatal "torture" after being detained by the Army for questioning following a terrorist ambush last Thursday.

Immediately after the ambush that left five army soldiers dead, the Indian Army detained several civilians for questioning among which three civilians were later found dead, and five others are hospitalized.

Farooq Abdullah condemned the “brutality”, stating that eight peaceful citizens were taken away, three of whom succumbed to severe torture, including the application of chili powder into their wounds.

He highlighted the tragic aspect that one victim's brother serves in the BSF and, after 24 years of service, feels that his brother's death is in exchange for his dedication to the nation.

Abdullah dismissed the notion that merely shuffling Army personnel, including the transfer of the Northern Commander, would resolve the problem. He called for a thorough investigation into the reasons behind the incident, questioning why such atrocities occurred.

The National Conference president urged authorities to look into the matter seriously and find a resolution.

Expressing concern about the state of India, Abdullah questioned the principles of Mahatma Gandhi's India, wondering how innocent people with no ties to terrorism could be killed in such a manner.

He lamented the heightened hatred between Hindus and Muslims, emphasizing the urgent need to address the issue and restore peaceful coexistence.

Farooq Abdullah also criticized the BJP's claims regarding the end of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed to the inconsistency in statements made by the Home Minister four years ago, initially blaming Article 370 for terrorism and later retracting the statement. Abdullah argued that terrorism has not abated; instead, it is on the rise, with trained terrorists infiltrating the region.

Responding to a question on India's approach toward Pakistan, Abdullah invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's wisdom, stating that while friends can change, neighbors cannot.

He emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence with neighbors for mutual prosperity. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's assertion that war is not an option and issues must be resolved through dialogue, Abdullah questioned the absence of meaningful dialogue.

Citing the willingness of Pakistan's incoming Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for talks, Abdullah questioned why India is not engaging in dialogue. He expressed concern that if the situation is not resolved through talks, India might face a situation similar to the bombardment of Palestinians in Gaza. Abdullah appealed for mercy, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions. (With inputs from agencies)