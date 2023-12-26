Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article

If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine: Farooq Abdullah

Updated on: 26 December,2023 01:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference patron and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah Tuesday criticized the Narendra Modi government for its failure to engage in dialogue with Pakistan to address disputes, expressing concerns that without diplomatic talks, the region could face a situation similar to Gaza

File Photo/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference patron and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah Tuesday criticized the Narendra Modi government for its failure to engage in dialogue with Pakistan to address disputes, expressing concerns that without diplomatic talks, the region could face a situation similar to Gaza.


Abdullah, the MP for Srinagar, highlighted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's emphasis on maintaining friendly relations with neighbors and questioned the absence of dialogue despite both Vajpayee and Modi advocating against war as an option.


Abdullah pointed out that while former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed readiness for talks with India, the dialogue was not initiated from the Indian side. He warned that if a solution through dialogue is not sought, the region might face consequences akin to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Palestine, citing the recent violence and casualties in the area.


The National Conference leader's remarks come amid a series of unfortunate incidents in the Union Territory, including an ambush in Poonch that resulted in the death of five soldiers, the shooting of a retired cop inside a Baramulla mosque, and the death of three civilians after being detained by troops.

Abdullah dismissed the BJP's claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir post the revocation of its special status in 2019, stating that merely promoting tourist arrivals as a sign of peace does not address the underlying issue. He emphasized the need to understand the root causes of terrorism, urging the government to adopt a comprehensive approach to end the bloodshed in the region.

The National Conference president stressed that military or police actions alone would not eradicate terrorism, emphasizing the importance of addressing the root causes. He called for a deeper understanding of the situation to find effective solutions and urged the government to consider the perspective of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with New Delhi, asserting that war was no longer an option. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the need for an environment free of terror and violence for conducive neighborly ties. (With inputs from ANI)

