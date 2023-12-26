Pak cops free 290 Baloch activists

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 December,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Islamabad
The activists had travelled 1,600 kilometres on Thursday from Turbat, a town in Baluchistan province, to protest forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the militancy-ravaged southwest

Pakistani police on Monday freed 290 Baloch activists who were arrested when they attempted to hold a protest last week in Islamabad. Their release came days after protest organisers gave authorities a deadline to release all those detained.


The activists had travelled 1,600 kilometres on Thursday from Turbat, a town in Baluchistan province, to protest forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the militancy-ravaged southwest.


The protesters were mostly women and some had brought along their children, aged 7-12, when security forces used batons and water canons to disperse them. They wanted to draw attention to the case of 24-year-old Balaach Mola Bakhsh, who died in November while in police custody.


1.6k km
Distance protesters travelled

