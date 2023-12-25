Fatwa in Pakistan declaring TikTok as ‘Illegal and Haram’

In the past, religious scholars have been calling for a ban on TikTok as a reason for spreading immorality, and a partial ban has also been imposed on TikTok time and again in Pakistan, Dawn News TV reported

Jamia Binoria Town, a prominent religious school in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, has issued a fatwa (a religious decree) declaring the use of TikTok illegal and haram, terming it the biggest temptation of the modern era, Pakistani vernacular media reported.

In Fatwa No. (144211200409), the institution outlined ten reasons supporting its stance.

The fatwa, delivered online by Jamia Binoria, asserts that TikTok poses an increasing danger as a fitna (temptation) in the present age and is considered illegal and haram from a Shariah perspective.

Among the reasons cited, the app’s inclusion of photos and videos of animals is deemed forbidden in Sharia, and the creation and dissemination of obscene videos by women on the platform is highlighted, Dawn News TV report added.

