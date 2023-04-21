Poonch terror attack: People hold protest, raise anti-Pak slogans in Jammu

Led by its general secretary Yudhvir Sethi, the BJP took out a march and held a demonstration in Kachi Chawani area. The party workers raised anti-Pakistan slogans and held placards condemning the attack

BJP workers raise slogans during a protest over the Poonch terror attack in which five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured, in Jammu (Pic/PTI)

Scores of people raised anti-Pakistan slogans in Jammu on Friday and condemned the recent terrorist attack in Poonch district that killed five Army soldiers.

"We will avenge the killing of our soldiers. We will further strengthen the zero-tolerance policy," Sethi told reporters.

He said the attack was aimed at derailing peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir but the administration will not be cowed down.

Five Army personnel were killed and another seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch, the Army said. It said the victims belonged to a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations.

Another protest was held by Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir, a local organisation, led by its president Sunil Dimple in New Plot area. The protestors burnt Pakistani flags and effigies amid sloganeering.

Dimple alleged the Poonch attack was due to the complete failure of the Centre and J&K administration even as they claim to have ensured peace and normalcy in the Union Territory. He recalled past incidents where several Army and security personnel lost their lives in militant attacks in Poonch and Rajouri border districts.

The Shiv Sena Dogra Front also staged an anti-Pakistan protest.

Its members, led by its president Ashok Gupta, demanded that Indian troops destroy the terror network in Pakistan.

