We are united against terrorism: Congress on attack in J-K's Poonch

The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations, the Army said in a statement

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

The Congress on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and said that "we are united against terrorism".

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said.

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District, Jammu & Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifle bravehearts."

"Our prayers for the injured personnel. We are united against terrorism," he said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of the martyrdom of five soldiers in the terrorist attack in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir is very saddening.

"I pay my humble tributes to those heroes and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families," Gandhi said.

In the tweet in Hindi, the Congress also condoled the killing of the five army soldiers.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.

The Army said the vehicle the soldiers were travelling in came under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of likely use of grenades.

