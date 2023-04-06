'Pradhan Mantri Chinese’ Projects': Rahul targets PM Modi over 'Chinese firm's Adani connection'

This, Gandhi said in connection to a latest report published by AdaniWatch.org. While tweeting the remarks, Rahul Gandhi attached a report by AdaniWatch.org titled – Firm linked to Adani’s infrastructure projects owned by Chinese national

The recently disqualified Indian National Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, April 6, questioned as to why India’s “critical ports, airstrips, railway tracks and electricity lines being built & controlled by a Chinese company?”

Rahul also targeted PM Modi using the term “Pradhan Mantri Chinese’ Projects.”

This, Gandhi said in connection to a latest report published by AdaniWatch.org. While tweeting the remarks, Rahul Gandhi attached a report by AdaniWatch.org titled – Firm linked to Adani’s infrastructure projects owned by Chinese national.

The report by AdaniWatch.org claims that “a Chinese company connected with the Adani Group is involved with building critical infrastructure in India. The firm, PMC Projects (India) Private Limited, has been developing seaports, container terminals, airstrips, electricity transmission lines and railway tracks, among other public utilities. It operates from premises owned by Adani Enterprises, the flagship of the Adani Group, but is owned by Chang Chien-Ting (also known as Morris Chang), son of Chang Chung-Ling, who has been a director of many Adani companies over the years and is said to be a business associate of the ‘elusive’ Vinod Adani.”

“The involvement of a Chinese-owned company in the establishment of critical infrastructure in India raises questions about national security. Despite being questioned about this, the ‘nationalist’ government of Narendra Modi has responded with a deafening silence,” the report added.

Opposition parties have been demanding JPC probe into the Adani issue that emerged after Hindenburg Research published a report on the Adani group titled – Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History – alleging that the group "has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

The group had dismissed the report by Hindenburg and accused short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India. The short-seller replied to the Adani Group in a statement that read “fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised.”

Meanwhile, the demand for a JPC probe into the allegations against the group is still being raised by the opposition parties.