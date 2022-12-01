Prannoy Roy, wife Radhika Roy resign from promoter firm as Adani Group nears takeover of NDTV

Prannoy Roy is the Chairperson of NDTV and Radhika Roy is an Executive Director

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd, as the takeover of the news channel by the Adani Group neared. RRPR (Radhika Roy Prannoy Roy) Holding Private Ltd, which has been acquired by the Adani Group, held 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

The Roys, however, still hold a 32.26 per cent stake in NDTV as promoters, and they have not resigned from the board of the news channel. Prannoy Roy is the Chairperson of NDTV and Radhika Roy is an Executive Director.

The board of RRPR Holding has approved the appointment of Sudipta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan as directors on its board with immediate effect, NDTV said. The three are nominees of Adani Group, which earlier this week had taken control of RRPR Holding.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever