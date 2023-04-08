Prayagraj Police raids Atiq Ahmed's residence, recovers poster

The poster was recovered from a register in which Atiq Ahmed's transactions were accounted for, police said

Prayagraj Police on Saturday raided the residence of gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party leader, Atiq Ahmed, in Prayagraj during which they recovered a poster that read, "Raat kitni bhi kaali ho savere zaroor hota hai (No matter how dark the night is, morning comes)."

The poster was recovered from a register in which Atiq Ahmed's transactions were accounted for, police said.

In an earlier raid on Ahmed's flat at Universal Apartments on February 27, the police had impounded two luxury cars.

The police raided the place after receiving inputs that some shooters had taken shelter in his apartment.

On March 28, Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction and murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal.

It marked the first time that the Bahubali leader, who has over 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, was convicted in a case.

Apart from the strongman-turned-politician, the court also awarded life sentences to Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Hanif while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the three convicts.

Seven other accused in the case, including Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmed, were acquitted.

Ahmed's conviction came after Umesh Pal, also an advocate, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Ahmed is also the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Apart from Pal, two police personnel assigned for his security were also shot dead.

