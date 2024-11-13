The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against 12 individuals for vandalising property during a protest by UPPSC aspirants in Prayagraj. The candidates are demanding exams be held in a single shift, citing fairness and manageability

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against 12 individuals in connection with the vandalisation during a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj. The protest, which has been ongoing for the past two days, is organised by candidates demanding that the UPPSC exams be held in a single shift.

According to officials, a group of miscreants broke barriers and damaged coaching boards late on Tuesday night, prompting the police to file an FIR. "An FIR has been filed against 12 individuals. Some people have also been taken into police custody," Prayagraj Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Bharti, confirmed.

The protestors, who are calling for "one day, one shift exams," are asking for the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams to be conducted in a manner similar to previous years, when exams were held in a single shift. The protestors argue that this would make the process fairer and more manageable.

Despite attempts by UPPSC officials to engage with the protestors, explaining the policies and requesting suggestions for alternative solutions, the students remain steadfast in their demands. After unsuccessful negotiations the previous night, the protestors are expecting a larger crowd to join the protest on Wednesday. With supplies like biscuits and water in hand, they have vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration until their concerns are addressed.

As per ANI, a political controversy has also arisen following the ongoing protests, with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav criticising the state government’s handling of the issue. He labelled the situation as "Yogi vs. competitor students," referencing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yadav further questioned whether the government would target student accommodation with bulldozers, as has been done in other instances in the past. On X (formerly Twitter), Yadav stated, "The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP," and criticised the government for focusing on communal politics while neglecting important issues like job vacancies and the delay in exams.

Yadav also accused the BJP of diverting attention from pressing concerns such as unemployment, which he claimed had left the youth frustrated and angry. He highlighted that job vacancies remain unfilled and that exams have been delayed for years, further fuelling the unrest among students.

The situation remains tense as the protestors continue to demand changes to the exam system, while political leaders weigh in on the issue. The protest shows no signs of stopping as students are determined to press their demands for a fairer process.

