Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > News > India News > Article > Pregnant professor accuses JNU administration of harassment

Pregnant professor accuses JNU administration of harassment

Updated on: 26 August,2022 10:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Dixit alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible

Pregnant professor accuses JNU administration of harassment

File Photo


An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, on Friday accused the varsity administration of "insulting, harassing and intimidating" her.


Addressing a press conference, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, said, "I am being severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially. Due to the atrocities by the administration, I fell unconscious at my university residence and was rushed to the...hospital in ambulance on July 26."

Dixit alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible.


The JNU administration did not respond to calls from PTI to seek its response.

Also Read: Gujarat: BSF seize Pakistani fishing boat, nothing suspicious found onboard

In a statement, the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) said the administration should refrain from attempting to violate teachers' dignity.

It also urged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give justice to the assistant professor who has been subjected to "sustained humiliation".

"The actions not only caused trauma for the victim but also put the life of the unborn child in danger. The victim has also revealed that she has...filed a complaint at the police station," the JNUTF said in a statement.

"We demand safety and security for the female faculty member and her family," the JNUTF said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news jawaharlal nehru university new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK