President All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, passes away

Updated on: 13 April,2023 05:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nadvi was born in 1929 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness

President All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, passes away

File photo


President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, passed away in Lucknow today. He was 94 and was unwell for a long time.


Nadvi was born in 1929 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness. He died at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Uloom in Daliganj. He was transported from Rae Bareli to Lucknow for medical care.



Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi was a well-known Islamic scholar and the head of the AIMPLB since 2018. He was the Vice President of Riyadh’s Aalami Rabita Adab-e-Islami, a founding member of the Muslim World League. He was frequently named one of the world’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.


