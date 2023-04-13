President All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, passes away

Nadvi was born in 1929 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness

File photo

President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, passed away in Lucknow today. He was 94 and was unwell for a long time.

Nadvi was born in 1929 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness. He died at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Uloom in Daliganj. He was transported from Rae Bareli to Lucknow for medical care.

Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi was a well-known Islamic scholar and the head of the AIMPLB since 2018. He was the Vice President of Riyadh’s Aalami Rabita Adab-e-Islami, a founding member of the Muslim World League. He was frequently named one of the world’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.

Also read: Will be more than happy if Ajit Pawar joins our party: RPI(A) chief Athawale