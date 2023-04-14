Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on eve of Vaisakhi Vishu Naba Barsha

President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Naba Barsha

Updated on: 14 April,2023 03:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

These farmers' festivals, celebrated in different parts of our country, present a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and diversity, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said

President Droupadi Murmu greets citizens on eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Naba Barsha

Droupadi Murmu, President of India. Pic/PTI


President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu Pirappu which are being celebrated on April 14 and 15, an official statement said.


"On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad," Murmu said.



These farmers' festivals, celebrated in different parts of our country, present a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and diversity, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.


Also read: President Murmu, PM Modi greet nation on Ambedkar Jayanti

These festivals are a celebration of the happiness, prosperity and progress which follow the hard work of our "annadata" farmers, it said.
They are also an occasion to respect their hard work, the statement said.

"I wish that these joyous festivals inspire us to contribute to the progress of our nation and spread the spirit of harmony among our fellow citizens," the statement quoted the president as having said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news Droupadi Murmu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK