President Murmu, PM Modi greet nation on Ambedkar Jayanti

Updated on: 14 April,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers

President Murmu, PM Modi greet nation on Ambedkar Jayanti

A portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar that has been created using eighteen thousand notebooks, at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park in Latur. Pic/PTI


President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.


Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."



"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra - Educate, Organize & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant," she said.


She added that Ambedkar's unwavering faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality are the backbone of India's democracy.

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr. Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation & society," she further stated.

PM Modi paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

(With inputs from PTI)

