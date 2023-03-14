President JICA visits Mumbai Trans Harbor Link, expresses satisfaction at project execution

Dr Akihiko expressed satisfaction at the efforts taken by MMRDA for constructing India's engineering Marvel, a statement released by MMRDA said

Picture/MMRDA

Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner SVS Srinivas on Tuesday assured the completion of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link road before the year-end. Srinivas made the assurances while explaining the key components of the project to the visiting delegates of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) including its president Dr Tanaka Akihiko.

Dr Akihiko expressed satisfaction at the efforts taken by MMRDA for constructing India's engineering Marvel, a statement released by MMRDA said.

Srinivas also expressed sincere thanks towards Indo-Japanese cooperation and expressed anticipation to collaborate for such large-scale infrastructure projects including Varsova-Virar Sea bridge which will be executed by MMRDA.

"MTHL is the ambitious civil project of India,” Srinivas said, “The proposal of MTHL project was under consideration for about more than 30 years. Now MMRDA is executing this project.”

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) a 6-lane access-controlled sea bridge with a route alignment connecting Sewri in south Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai will be the new gateway to mainland, he said. “After the completion of the project, Mumbai will be no longer considered as island city.”

A spokesperson of MMRDA said that Srinivas gave a quick presentation to the President of JICA and explained the progress in all the Project Packages of MTHL with importance and significance of the project.

The Metropolitan Commissioner also explained how MTHL will be a catalyst of economic growth of MMR. He explained how MMRDA resolved the problems of Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Project Affected Households, Land issues, natural calamities, technical challenges like fabrication of H-Barge for erection of Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) for staggered span arrangement, underwater utility lines, long navigational channels, Tidal Currents, sea traffic etc.

The MTHL project site visit was preceded by meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for way forward on key infrastructure projects in MMR Region.

MMRDA is constructing the India's longest sea bridge in a very short span of time by implementing OSD technology, Open Road Tolling System (ORTS) in the project, in order to reduce the traffic congestion due to the vehicles entering into Mumbai city and develop the Sub- Region of MMR.

The MTHL will be integrated with Mumbai Coastal Road and Eastern Freeway towards Mumbai side and Mumbai-Pune expressway towards Navi Mumbai. MTHL will open a grand avenue for connecting Mumbai city to mainland.