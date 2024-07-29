President Murmu appoints governors for several states

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana, Om Prakash Mathur of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar of Jharkhand.

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed governors for several states across the country. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, has been appointed Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Ramen Deka is Governor of Chhattisgarh and CH Vijayashankar is Governor of Meghalaya. C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with additional charge of Telangana, appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.

