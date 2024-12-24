Breaking News
President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Christmas

Updated on: 24 December,2024 11:00 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and hoped that the "forces of trust and forgiveness" will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other.

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and hoped that the "forces of trust and forgiveness" will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other.


"As we celebrate this sacred day, let us imbibe Jesus Christ's message of love and harmony in our lives. His teachings of brotherhood and welfare of all continue to light the path to a better world. This festival inspires us to foster unity and peace," she said.


In this season of peace, "I hope the forces of trust and forgiveness will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other," Murmu said.


The President extended her heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially Christians, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Droupadi Murmu Christmas 2024 christmas India news festivals national news

