On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the brave personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack and reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism.

I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2024

In a message posted on X, President Murmu said, "I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his tribute to the martyrs. He noted that the soldiers who sacrificed their lives would always inspire the people to serve the nation. “Salutes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack on democracy, the Indian Parliament. Your devotion to duty, indomitable courage, and supreme sacrifice are proof of your unwavering loyalty to the nation. Your tale of valour will always inspire us to serve the nation,” Dhami posted on X.

लोकतंत्र के मंदिर भारतीय संसद पर हुए आतंकी हमले में अपना सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले अमर जवानों को कोटि-कोटि नमन।



आपकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा, अदम्य साहस, और सर्वोच्च बलिदान राष्ट्र के प्रति आपकी अटूट निष्ठा का प्रमाण है। आपकी शौर्य गाथा सदैव हमें राष्ट्र सेवा के लिए प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/3uDtAb1KIH — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 13, 2024

The tributes came on the 23rd anniversary of the horrific terror attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. The attackers, who were linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), targeted the Indian Parliament, leading to the deaths of several security personnel who sacrificed their lives while defending the building. The attack resulted in the deaths of five Delhi Police officers, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF constable, and a CPWD gardener.

On that fateful day, terrorists infiltrated the Parliament with a car bearing fake labels from the Home Ministry and Parliament. The five gunmen, carrying AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, and pistols, managed to breach security and launched an attack inside the complex. As they approached the car of Indian Vice President Krishan Kant, who was present at the time, security personnel swiftly responded, engaging the terrorists in gunfire and sealing the compound gates.

The attack, which saw over 100 individuals, including key politicians, inside the Parliament building, heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to the India-Pakistan standoff of 2001-2002. The Indian security agencies later confirmed that the gunmen had received instructions from Pakistan and were reportedly guided by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

(With inputs from ANI)