Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished people on the occasion and said that the festival ushers in a message of happiness and reconciliation

Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

Listen to this article President Murmu, PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr x 00:00

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their warm greetings to people in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message on X on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu said, "I wish all my countrymen, especially my Muslim brothers and sisters, a very happy Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival, celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, spreads the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood. This festival of sharing happiness inspires forgiveness and charity. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our country continues to progress on the path of progress and all the countrymen always live in peace."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, extended his wishes for Eid-al-Fitr. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes and said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival further strengthen the spirit of harmony and compassion in our society, Wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished people on the occasion and said that the festival ushers in a message of happiness and reconciliation. "The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and reconciliation. This festival of happiness not only strengthens social unity but also increases the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony. On the festival of Eid, everyone should take a pledge to further strengthen harmony and social harmony," Adityanath said.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.