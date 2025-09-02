President Murmu emphasised that banks can play a significant role in transforming Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into engines of growth. “From start-ups to smart cities, there is a whole range of areas in which banks can help. Banks can become active partners in the making of a developed India,” she said

President Droupadi Murmu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and state Minister Geetha Jeevan during the 120th Foundation Day celebrations of City Union Bank, in Chennai on Tuesday. PIC/PTI

The empowerment of farmers and strengthening of the rural economy should be a key focus for India’s banking sector, stated President Droupadi Murmu in her address during the 120th Foundation Day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

“From start-ups to smart cities, there is a whole range of areas in which banks can help. Banks can become active partners in the making of a developed India,” she said, according to ANI.

She also noted that despite notable progress in financial services, several challenges remain, particularly regarding digital literacy, internet access, and financial awareness.

“Payment banks, digital wallets, and banking correspondents have taken financial services to the doorsteps of remote villages. Despite progress in this area, several challenges are still faced in terms of digital literacy, internet access, and financial awareness,” ANI quoted the President as saying.

Lauding the Indian Economy, the President said, "The Indian Economy is among the fastest-growing large economies in the world, and the banking industry plays a pivotal role in its growth story."

On her arrival in Chennai, President Murmu was received by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The President, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, attended the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru on Monday and praised the institute for its contributions in education, medicine, and research related to speech and hearing.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be present among all of you at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of this prestigious institution, which has made significant contributions in the fields of education, medicine, and research in speech and hearing,” she said during her visit.

The President also extended her congratulations to all former and current directors, faculty members, administrators, and students associated with AIISH for their valuable work.

“On this historic occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the former and current directors, faculty members, administrators, and students associated with this institution for their valuable contributions in the diagnosis and treatment of communication disorders,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)