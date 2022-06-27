Breaking News
Presidential poll: Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers

Updated on: 27 June,2022 12:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week

Presidential poll: Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers

Opposition's Joint Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a meeting, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI


Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers. Sinha was named as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.




bharatiya janata party yashwant sinha national news

