Presidential poll: Yashwant Sinha files his nomination papers

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week

Opposition's Joint Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha speaks during a meeting, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers. Sinha was named as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.

